Barn on Conk Palmer Road is total loss

By MARK FAULHABER

“Bill and I were not home when our barn caught fire,” said Barb Greuey. “We were in Zanesville, on Wednesday evening, when we were notified about it by a family member.”
  • icon Posted: October 03
Malta council deals with taxes, sewer system and crime

The Malta Village Council met Thursday, Sept. 20, at the Malta Town Hall to hold its only council meeting of September.

Military Ball For All MoCo Vets

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4713, in Malta, is planning a Military Ball. All Morgan County veterans and their spouses are invited to the ball. The event will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov.…

Morgan High announces Homecoming court

The 2018-19 Homecoming court attendants and escorts have been announced by Morgan High School. The court will join the Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 5. It will begin at the Malta UMC parki…

  • Ray Edward Burns

    Ray Edward Burns, 76, a lifelong resident of Deavertown, died on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care Morrison Ho…

    • icon posted: October 02

  • Dale Myron Glenn

    Dale Myron Glenn, 79, of Columbus, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, after a short illness.

    • icon posted: October 02

  • Joseph E. ‘JJ’ Jennings

    Joseph E. “JJ” Jennings, 76, of McConnelsville, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018.

    • icon posted: October 02

  • Martha Jane Hanson

    Martha Jane Hanson, 86, of McConnelsville, passed away Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at her home.

    • icon posted: October 01

  • Linda L. Vaughan Goslin

    Linda L. Vaughan Goslin, 65, of Reinersville, passed away at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, at Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus.

    • icon posted: September 26

